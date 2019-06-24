Man arrested during traffic stop for meth

A Vernon man wanted out of Bay County was arrested on unrelated drug charges after deputies searched his vehicle during a traffic stop last week.

Just before 8 p.m., June 18th, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a Chevrolet pickup truck traveling on State Road 77 near Moss Hill Road.

The driver, 22-year-old Lane Walker Corbin, was taken into custody after deputies verified he was wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Bay County.

During a search of the vehicle deputies located a bag of methamphetamine and two narcotic smoking devices. A small plastic bag containing methamphetamine residue was also located in Corbin’s wallet.

Corbin was booked into the Washington County Jail on the outstanding warrant and new charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.