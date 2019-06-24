Big Melon Contest entries for Watermelon Festival

The 64th Annual Panhandle Watermelon Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 29, and watermelon entries for contribution to the Big Melon Contest and Auction are being sought. Entries must be brought to the Washington County Agricultural Center no later than 4:30pm on Friday, June 28th.

Winners of the contest will be announced prior to the scheduled Saturday auction at 12:00pm and will subsequently be auctioned off along with all other melon entries. Champion, Reserve Champion and individual class winners will receive a monetary premium courtesy of the Panhandle Watermelon Festival committee. In addition, winners will be released to local news media outlets.

Please call the Washington County Ag Center at 850-638-6180 or email Matthew Orwat at mjorwat@ufl.edu with your varieties and total number of melons you plan to submit. This will help in planning space and allow for better organization of the contest.