Mancill obit

Mr. David Clifton ‘Bo’ Mancill, Jr., age 70, of Westville, Florida passed away June 23, 2019 at his home. He was born December 7, 1948 in Bonifay, Florida.

Mr. Mancill was preceded in death by his father, David Clifton Mancill, Sr., his mother, Muriel Jeanette Garner Raybon, and one brother, Carlton Eugene Mancill.

Mr. Mancill is survived by three sons, James Mancill of Bonifay, FL, Jason Mancill of Hopkinsville, KY, and Davey Mancill and wife Amanda of Westville, FL; one daughter, Melissa Mancill of Bonifay, FL; one sister, Annette Braxton of Ponce de Leon, FL; one brother, Pete Raybon of Atlanta, GA; family friend, Dave Grossnickle of Ponce de Leon, FL; 15 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Harris Chapel Church with Rev. Michael Goodson and Rev. Mitch Johnson officiating. Interment will follow with military honors in the Harris Chapel Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday 5-7 PM at Peel Funeral Home.