Ulloa obit

Ms. Gladys Yolanda Carballo Ulloa, age 88, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away June 20, 2019 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center in Bonifay. She was born November 11, 1930 in Matanzas, Cuba, to the late Juan and Elena Ulloa Carballo.

In addition to her parents, Gladys was preceded in death by two brothers, Juan Carballo and Rolando Carballo.

Gladys is survived by her two daughters, Danay Diaz and husband Gabriel of Bonifay, FL, and Martha Alvarez of Miami, FL; one sister, Omaira Ferrer of Bonifay, FL; three grandchildren, Jennifer Diaz, Mark Guerra and wife Summer and Cesar Alvarez; six great-grandchildren, Kevin Febles, Jorge Febles, Anthony Guerra, Elijah Russell, Brianna Russell and Wyatt Russell.

The family will receive friends Sunday, June 23, from 3-6 PM at Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.