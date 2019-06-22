Ribbon cutting and grand opening for Magnolia Lace

A ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration was held Friday for Magnolia Lace Salon & Boutique. The new business, owned by Ashlee Hayes and Deborah Easterling, is located at 812 Main Street in Chipley.

Magnolia Lace is a full service salon specializing in trending hair color and cuts, as well as hair extensions, facials, and lash extensions. They also have a full boutique with many different lines, including women and children’s clothing, and gifts.

For more information, call 850-326-1233.