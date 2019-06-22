Mashburn obit

Gynelle Holley Mashburn, 82, retired Deputy Clerk for Washington County Clerk Office in Florida and resident of Chipley, Florida, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the home of her daughter.

Funeral services will be held at Brown Funeral Home, 1068 Main Street, Chipley, Florida 32428 on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with visitation starting at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow in Flomaton Cemetery in Flomaton, Alabama. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with local arrangements. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.

Born November 7, 1936 in Florala, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Simon T. Holley and the late Ada Jewel Thurman Holley. On June 12, 1955, she married William “Bill” Andrew Mashburn who preceded her in death. Mrs. Mashburn was a member of Chipley Church of Christ.

Survivors include her daughters, Donna (Ed) Self of Columbia; Wilma (Dewey) Madden of Baker, Florida; and Susan (Clay) Johnson of Columbia; sons, Jeff (Gwen) Mashburn of Crestview, Florida; Scott Mashburn of Chipley, Florida; 11 grandchildren; and 24 great grandchildren.

