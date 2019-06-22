Loretta Tiller Cook, age 79, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital, in Chipley, FL. She was born on May 6, 1940, to the late Marco Tiller and Zella Robinson Tiller, in Chipley, FL.

Loretta is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George C. Cook, Jr.; and three siblings: Doris Tiller, Noel Tiller, and Zebedee Tiller.

She is survived by two sons: David Alan Cook of Chipley, FL, and Edwin Cook of Fulton, MS; three granddaughters: Shanna Gillispie and husband Larry of Scott Depot, WV, Samantha Westbrook and husband Jason of Niceville, FL, and Sydney Cook of Fulton, MS; and 19 nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at 2:00 P.M., at the Brown Funeral Home Chapel, located in Chipley, FL; additionally, the family will hold the visitation on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Brown Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will immediately follow the funeral service at the Moss Hill Methodist Church Cemetery.

