Cloud obit

Mr. Jackie Allen Cloud, age 82, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away June 20, 2019 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay. He was born August 16, 1936 in Knoxville, Tennessee, to the late Edgar Cloud and Pearl Talent Cloud.

In addition to his parents, Jackie was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Brenda Joyce Cloud, four brothers, Howard E. Cloud, James C. Cloud, Raymond Cloud and Earl Cloud, one sister, Mildred Bell, five grandchildren, Scottie Russell, Shawn Scott, J.R. White, Khloe Hazelwood and Allen Cocker.

Mr. Cloud is survived eight daughters: Carolyn Davlin of Bonifay, FL, Malissa Russell of Bonifay, FL, Ramona Sellers of Johnson City, TN, Kim Johns and husband Richie of Wausau, FL, Suki White and husband Chuck of Bonifay, FL, Tracey Cocker and husband Muli of Waverly, OH, Amanda Cloud of Chipley, FL, Gay Kirkland of Bonifay, FL; four sons: Donnie Cloud of Johnson City, TN, Jack Cloud of Dallas, TX, Christopher Cloud and wife Christina of Sunny Hills, FL, Lawrence Staley of Beaver, OH; two brothers, Douglas H. Cloud and wife Joan of Marion Station, MD, and Donald W. Cloud and wife Susie of Charleston, SC; two sisters, Joyce F. Umberger of Opelika, AL, and Bobbie Cloud of Kodak, TN; one sister-in-law, Elaine Collins of Vero Beach; one brother-in-law, Joe Sallas and wife Ruthie of Bonifay, FL; 27 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerry Moore officiating. Interment will follow with military honors in the Bonifay Cemetery. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends Monday, June 24, from 5 to 8 PM at Peel Funeral Home.