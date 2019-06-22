Raymond N. Bey II, 58, of Greenwood died Monday, June 17, 2019, at Jackson Hospital.

A native of Dayton, Ohio, Mr. Bey had been a resident of Florida in the Jacksonville area for 21 years and West Palm Beach for 13 years before moving to Greenwood in 2013. He was a skilled plumber working in high rise construction projects. Mr. Bey enjoyed music and was most happy when playing guitar or bass. He had an encyclopedic knowledge of rock songs, bands, and individual artists.

He was preceded in death by his son, Raymond; his brother, Robert Allen; and his mother, Marilyn Campbell Bey.

Survivors include his wife, Darla; grandson, Nicholas Bey of Celina, Ohio; and brother, Patrick of Sweetwater, Tennessee.

No public services are planned at this time. A private family service will be held at the home. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel is in charge of arrangements.