Baxley obit

Clara Waller Baxley, age 84, from Chipley, FL, passed away peacefully Friday morning, June 21, 2019.

Clara was born June 8, 1935 at home on Bonnett Pond Road in Chipley, FL, to J. B. and Juanita Waller. She graduated from Vernon High School in 1953 and soon married and started a family. Clara began a career as an operator with the telephone company and retired with AT&T in 1984. After several years of travel and leisure time with family and friends she returned to the workforce at the Department of Transportation (DOT) in 1991 as the receptionist and operator. She truly enjoyed her time at DOT and made many friends and was always there to make everyone’s day and greet them with a sweet smile. Clara retired from DOT in 2001 and learned to play bridge and hosted her beloved monthly ‘Cousin’s Luncheon’ at Pizza Hut.

Clara was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Chipley and was active in her Sunday School class. Her love of gospel music was widely known and she never missed a “Bonifay All Night Sing”. Clara was very stylish and also known for her love of jewelry. Her greatest devotion was to her Lord and Savior first, and then her family and grandchildren and great grandchildren all of which she prayed for daily and adored and loved affectionately with great enthusiasm.

Clara is preceded in death by her parents, J. B and Juanita Waller; one brother Burl Waller; sister-in-law Margie Waller; and former spouse, Barnie Baxley.

Clara is survived by her children, daughter Myra Baxley Rowe (Kenny) and son Howard Lowell Baxley (Tina); six grandchildren, Gabriel Rowe, Justin Rowe (Danielle) Bleu Hudson (Brittney), Tiffany Jans, Blake Furber and Taylor Baxley; five great grandchildren: Lucy Jans, Eylas Jans, Paisley Grace Rowe, Chapter Hudson and Holley May Hudson; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, June 23, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Chipley. A celebration of life will be held immediately afterward, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Mike Orr officiating, followed by a graveside service at Bonnett Pond Community Church. Memorial contributions may be made to North Florida Alzheimer Association. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.