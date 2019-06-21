Robbirds obit

Margaret A. Robbirds, 85, of Sneads, Florida, passed away on June 19, 2019 at Jackson Hospital.

A native of Sneads, FL, born January 26,1934 to the late Brady Mack and Maggie Robinson McKinney. Margaret retired from Florida State Hospital as a Registered Nurse.

She was proceeded in death by her parents; three sisters, Essie Baxter and husband, Coy Lee, Tessie Poole and husband, David; one brother, Mac Riles McKinney; and one son, Michael McMillian.

Survivors include her husband, James W. Robbirds; three sons, Brady McMillian and wife, Trina of Phoenix, AZ, Kevin Hall and wife, Teresa of Sneads, FL, Chris Hall of Tallahassee, FL; two adopted children, Michael Robbirds and Trinity Robbirds of Sneads, FL; one sister, Shirley Hare and husband, Doug; two brothers, Jerry McKinnie and wife, Maria, Oscar McKinnie and wife, Katie, all of Sneads, FL; one sister-in-law, Elizabeth McKinnie of Sneads, FL; grandchildren, Dereck Hall and Heather Hall of Sneads, FL, Melinda McMillian of Jacksonville, FL, Shannon Leep, and Katherine Greer of Charlotte, NC; one great-grandchild, Kayla Cobart of Marianna, FL, one great-great grandchild, Lyla Grace Clinton of Marianna, FL. A special mention to her life long friends Bobby Neel and Heather Hall as caretakers.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Salem Wesleyan Church with Sister Eva Howell officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Salem Wesleyan Church.