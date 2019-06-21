News from Chipola

CHIPOLA SUMMER ENGINEERING CAMP JUNE 24

MARIANNA—Chipola College will offer a series of engineering-related summer activities, June 24-29.

A few seats remain for the camp designed for recent high school grads and rising 11th and 12th graders. The 5-day camp will introduce students to careers in Advanced Manufacturing, and provides a free one-week “test drive” for students who may be interested in an engineering technology career.

Participants will complete a variety of hands-on projects while they explore electricity and electronics, mechanics, hydraulics and pneumatics, and manufacturing automation. The camp showcases the problem-based hands-on learning method that is the centerpiece of Chipola’s engineering technology program curriculum.

In addition, participants will learn about the exciting and high-paying career field of Advanced Manufacturing and delve into alternative educational pathways to a job in engineering, including college credit certificates and the A.S. Engineering degree, as well as A.S.-to-B.S. ET statewide articulation programs. Space is limited. Applications must be completed in order to qualify for the camps.

The next session is Monday, June 24 through Friday, June 28, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The camps are free of charge to students, and lunch will be provided.

For information, call Margi Lee at 850-718-2321, email Leem@chipola.edu or text (828) 832-6023.

CHIPOLA TO HOST OPEN HOUSE JULY 18

MARIANNA—Chipola will host an Open House, Thursday, July 18, from 3 to 7 p.m., in the Student Services Building.

The Student Services Division is hosting the event to provide prospective students information about admissions, financial aid, Trio and student activities. Advisors representing various programs at the college will be on hand to meet with students.

A Dual Enrollment Orientation with students and parents also is scheduled during this time. Refreshments will be provided.

For information, visit www.chipola.edu.

McRae/Rex Lumber Scholarships for Chipola Engineering Tech

MARIANNA—New scholarships will be awarded for use during the Fall 2019/Spring 2020semesters to applicants planning to pursue an Associate of Science degree in Engineering Technology specializing in Advanced Manufacturing: Pneumatics, Hydraulics, and Motors Certification at Chipola College.

Multiple scholarships will be awarded by the Rex Lumber, Graceville and Bristol plants. Applicants will be given priority consideration if they are current or recent graduates from the high schools within Chipola’s five-county district, Liberty, Calhoun, Jackson, Washington, and Holmes Counties. Children of Rex Lumber employees are eligible after the employee’s first full year of employment.

Applicants must have a minimum 2.5 high school GPA and maintain a 2.5 GPA at Chipola to retain scholarship.

The Robert and Kathryn McRae/Rex Lumber Scholarships may be used for up to 30 semester hours of tuition and/or books and supplies. The Fall 2019/Spring 2020 first-year scholarship recipients are eligible to reapply for the scholarship for use during the second year. Second-year funding is based upon prevailing economic conditions and the student’s performance in the program.

Completed applications must be submitted by Wednesday, June 5 at 4 p.m. to the Chipola College Foundation, 3094 Indian Circle, Marianna, FL 32446.

Students who excel in the Engineering Technology program may be eligible for paid internship positions within Rex Lumber.

CHIPOLA THEATRE AWARDS

Chipola College Theatre recently held its annual banquet. Director Charles Sirmon recognized several students for theatre excellence. They are (not in order): Drew Kelly (Best Actor), Sarah Liffick (Best Actress), Daniel Clubb (Best Supporting Actor), Sarah Grace (Best Supporting Actress), Sarah Vickery (Best Character Actress), Brock Harris (Best Character Actor), Chandler King (Best Male Cameo), Katee Brown (Best Female Cameo), Phillip Bridges (Best Male Newcomer), Natalie Williams (Best Female Newcomer),

Bailey Fenn (Technical Excellence), Caroline King (Best Ensemble Actress), Jesse Carroll (Best Ensemble Actor), Olivia Wester (Dance/Choreography Award), Hannah Kleinpeter (Backstage Excellence) and Ashley Braswell (Outstanding Theatre Student).

CHIPOLA’S SIRMON AWARDED

Charles Sirmon, Chipola College Director of Theatre, recently was recognized as an outstanding educator during the recent “Because You Can” brunch. Sirmon has served for the past 20 years as Director of Theatre at Chipola, and as a high school educator for seven years for Dothan City Schools.

“Because You Can” host, Shawanda Vickers, CEO of Shoo Cosmetics, recognized Sirmon’s work and dedication to young people for his positive influence of students in the tri-state area.

Vickers said, “The ‘Because You Can’ program recognizes young women and men who have excelled in life.”