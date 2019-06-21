Monday obit

Mr. Leon “Ralph” Monday, age 90, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

A home-going service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Howard’s Grove Freewill Baptist Church with Bros. Steve Welch and Otis Whitehead officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the church 1 p.m. until time of service.

Bro. Ralph was born on September 16, 1928, to Josh and Dora Monday in Houston County, Alabama. He lived his adult life in the Forks of the Creek Community (Malone, FL) and the Rocky Creek Community (Ashford, AL). Bro. Ralph served over 25 years as the song leader and deacon at Pleasant Ridge Free Will Baptist Church near Malone, Florida, and was a member of Howard’s Grove Free Will Baptist Church near Ashford, Alabama, for over 40 years.

Bro. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 35 years, Eula Bell Smith Monday, son Ralph “Freddy” Monday, son-in-law Lawrence “Larry” Rogers, stepdaughter Ramona Womack, grandson Jason Monday, brothers Romy, William Henry, Elmer, Elton, and Earl, and sisters Madie Green, Vera Mae, and Marie.

Bro. Ralph retired after 35 years with the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Bro. Ralph enjoyed his time working with the farmers of Jackson County and carried a special place in his heart for Mr. Ernest Granger.

Bro. Ralph loved and served the Lord Jesus Christ. He loved his precious wife Bell and cared for her every moment of the last 12 years of her life. Following Bell’s death, Bro. Ralph began a rapid decline and spent the past two years receiving Alzheimer’s care. Bro. Ralph was lovingly cared for by the staff at Boswell Manor in Bonifay, Florida, until the time of his death.

Bro. Ralph is survived by daughters Marcia Rogers of Panama City and Gwen Steverson of Graceville, daughter-in-law Pat Monday of Webb, AL, two granddaughters Lori Rogers Allison (Philip) and Kathy Rogers Tharp (Philip), five grandsons, Clay Rogers (Katie), Lee Steverson (Tiffany), Garrett Steverson (Katherine), Phillip Monday and John Monday, two great grandsons, Tyler Rogers and Trenton Pridgen, and six great granddaughters, Jessie Allison, Chloe Rogers, Katie Allison, Emmie Allison, Sophia Rogers, and Wrenlee June Steverson, stepdaughter Karen Amos (Kenny) of Ashford, Alabama, and stepson Melvin Womack (Kyong) of Lacey, Washington, step-grandchildren Kim Knowlton, David Schultz, Curtis Schultz, Allen Schultz, Bobby Womack, Lisa Tolson, and Becky Ban, as well as a host of great grandchildren, five sisters-in-law, Ellen Mugler, Charlsie McDonald, Dora Crody, Sherry Cofer (Jim), Pearl Shiver, and one brother-in-law Stancel Smith, and a host of nieces and nephews.