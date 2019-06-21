Local artists prepare for Watermelon Festival

Two local artisans are showing their wares at the Panhandle Watermelon Festival in Chipley on June 29. Jan Fowler Simmons and Celeste WS (Wagner Schlesinger) will be at booth #C- 68, showing decorative and conceptual art pieces to grace your home, office, she-shed or man-cave.

Jan Simmons is regionally known as a first rate wedding and family photographer. She will have her brochures and cards available. Lately, Jan has been creating art pieces depicting her love of the water and will have various pieces for sale!

Celeste WS had shown her art from Miami to Chicago at outdoor art shows in the 1980’s, as well as galleries in major Southern cities. One of her early entries in art exhibits was the 14th Bay Annual Art Show in 1975, at age 17. It was called, “Summer Harvest”, the subject matter was a semi-abstract painting of a watermelon. It earned an honorable mention in the non-professional division.

Both ladies have made Chipley their home in the last two years. Go by, say hello, welcome them and get on their mailing lists!