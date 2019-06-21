Couple found dead in apparent murder suicide

An elderly couple was found dead in their home on Dumajack Road, Wednesday, in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

“This investigation is in its very early stages,” says Sheriff Kevin Crews. “We have reason to believe, at this time, that the wife shot her husband, then shot herself.”

The couple, 91 year-old Ronald Plowe and 78-year-old Robyn Plowe, were scheduled to be picked up for a doctor’s appointment early Wednesday morning. They were found by a family member after receiving a call from a friend who could not get the couple to the door.

The investigation is ongoing, as investigators await the final results of toxicology and autopsy reports from the 14th Judicial Circuit Medical Examiner.