Citizen complaints result in drug arrest

HOLMES COUNTY – A Bonifay man was arrested Wednesday, June 19, following citizen complaints of drug activity.

Investigators with Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1357 Bethlehem Church Road residence of 21-year-old Trace Daniel Head and advised him of the complaints.

After giving permission to search the property, Head led investigators to a walk-in cooler in the barn where they discovered a container that held two bags of an unknown brown substance, a bag that held unmarked pills, a digital scale, and multiple other bags for packaging.

Head then took investigators inside the home, where he retrieved a firearm and four small bags of a substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Head was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. More charges are pending the results of Florida Department of Law Enforcement laboratory testing of the brown substance.