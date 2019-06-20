Man arrested on warrant after fleeing on foot

A man who fled from law enforcement Tuesday afternoon is behind bars in Washington County on charges relating to a sexual offense case out of Alabama.

WCSO responded to 2867 Gilberts Mill Road, around 1:30 p.m., after learning 57-year-old Gregory Wayne Carver was present at the residence. Carver is wanted out of Houston County on an active warrant for sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12.

When investigators arrived, Carver fled the residence on foot but was apprehended on Pike Pond Road a short while later.

“Working quickly we were able to get teams on the ground, which included K9 units from Holmes CI and Northwest Florida Reception Center,” says Sheriff Kevin Crews. “This allowed us to gain a perimeter barrier that resulted in securing the area. The K9’s then began tracking and quickly led us to Carver’s location.”

As Carver was being transported to a local hospital for assessment, Carver attempted to escape custody by using a handcuff key, which he had concealed in his pocket.

Carver was booked into the Washington County Jail on local charges of resisting an officer without violence, possession of concealed handcuff key, and escape. Carver was also booked on the Houston County warrant and is facing extradition.