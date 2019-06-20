Harbour obit

Jeffery Elden Harbour, age 19, of Chipley, FL, passed from this life on June 18, 2019.

He was born in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 6, 1999 to Raymond Harbour and Charlotte Bowen. He was a student at the Baptist College of Florida and a member of Oakie Ridge Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: David Harbour, John Mioni and wife Geraldine, and Elden Bowen.

He is survived by his father, Raymond Harbour and wife Morgan of Chipley, FL; mother, Charlotte Newman of Medford, Oregon; paternal grandmother, Nancy Craighead and husband Ken of Topeka, KS; brothers: Johnthan Bowen of Medford, Oregon, Raymond Harbour, Jr. of Chipley, Florida, and Jasper Newman of Medford, Oregon.

A celebration of life will be held 11AM Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Oakie Ridge Baptist Church with Bro. Russell Carlisle and Bro. Cody Watson officiating. Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, FL, in charge of arrangements.