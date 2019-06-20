Conrad obit

June Faye Conrad, 82, of Bascom died Monday, June 17, 2019 at Chipola Health and Rehabilitation Center in Marianna, Florida.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Bascom, Florida. She attended school in Bascom and graduated from Malone High School. After graduation, she worked for Farmer’s Trading Post as a bookkeeper. She continued her career with Florida Farm Bureau, working for Richard Hinson, Sr. She then worked for Hinson Insurance Agency from 1952-1997 and continued with the company when it merged with Van Lierop Insurance until her retirement in 2013. June was an active member of the Bascom First United Methodist Church, where she was involved with the Women’s Circle, Methodist Youth Fellowship, and the Christmas Luncheons. She enjoyed swimming, spending time at the beach, bicycling around the neighborhood with her friends, and tending to her yard.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Marguerite Conrad, and stepfather, Hill Conrad.

Survivors include her cousins, Mary Bevis Schmidt, Linda Bevis, Lyn Bevis, and their children: Mary “Mel” McLure Clark, Syntha Alvarez, Sybil King, Regina Corbin, Destry Burch, Brittany Bevis, and Colby Bevis.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in Marianna with Reverend Wendell Beall officiating. Interment will follow in the Bascom First United Methodist Church Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Bascom First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 67, Bascom, FL 32423 or the Bascom School Restoration Project, Attn: Donnie Ray Southwell, Treasurer, 4857 Georgia Road, Bascom, FL 32423.