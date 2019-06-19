Jones obit

Emma L. Jones, 92, of Cottondale, FL, went home to be with the Lord June 18, 2019 at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Washington County, FL, on April 19, 1927 to Monroe and Louella Sapp Corbin. She was a homemaker and attended Sapp Community Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Charlie F. Jones; parents: Monroe and Louella Corbin; son: Gerald Jones; 5 brothers and 3 sisters.

She is survived by her son: Jerry Jones of Chipley, FL; daughter: Joyce Vickery (Gerald) of Cottondale, FL; brother: Eugene Corbin (Addlean) of Cottondale, FL; 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11AM, Friday June 21, 2019 at Sapp Community Church with Revs. James Lewis and Robert Simmons officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, FL, directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.