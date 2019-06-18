Two arrested after traffic stop

PONCE DE LEON – Holmes County Sheriff’s Office announces the arrests of a Mary Esther woman and a Huntsville, Alabama man following a traffic stop that took place Monday, June 10.

An HCSO deputy initiated the stop around 11:30 p.m. while patrolling the area of Highway 81 just south of Highway 90 and made contact with the vehicle’s driver, 42-year-old Leah M. Shelnutt of Mary Esther and her passenger, 36-year-old Craig A. Shelnutt of Huntsville.

While in the process of writing a citation for not having a tag attached to the vehicle or proof of insurance, K-9 Lasso alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, and both occupants were asked to step out.

A search of the car resulted in the discovery of nine pipes, including one found inside Leah Shelnutt’s purse alongside a small amount of marijuana. Both subjects stated the pipes had been used to smoke methamphetamine and that Craig Shelnutt had given Leah Shelnutt methamphetamine to conceal in her bra. Leah Shelnutt told deputies she had thrown the drugs on the ground, but deputies did not locate anything in the area she had been standing.

Both subjects were transported to Holmes County jail where a female officer performed a more thorough search of Leah Shelnutt and discovered contraband hidden in her bra. A search of the back of the patrol car in which Leah Shelnutt had been transported further also resulted in the discovery of another pipe and a small container of methamphetamine.

Craig Shelnutt is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

In addition to citations for not having a vehicle tag or insurance, Leah Shelnutt is also charged with possession of methamphetamine, smuggling contraband into a detention facility, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.