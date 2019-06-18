Open auditions announced for “A Streetcar Named Desire”

The Spanish Trail Playhouse will hold open auditions for A Streetcar Named Desire on June 24 and 25 at 6:00 p.m. Auditions will be held at The Spanish Trail Playhouse (Historic Chipley High School) located at 680 Second Street in Chipley. A Streetcar Named Desire will take the stage August 30-31 at 7:00 p.m. and September 1 at 2 p.m.

A Streetcar Named Desire is written by Tennessee Williams and directed by Kevin Russell.

The play reveals to the very depths the character of Blanche du Bois, a woman whose life has been undermined by her romantic illusions, which lead her to reject—so far as possible—the realities of life with which she is faced and which she consistently ignores. The pressure brought to bear upon her by her sister, with whom she goes to live in New Orleans, intensified by the earthy and extremely “normal” young husband of the latter, leads to a revelation of her tragic self-delusion and, in the end, to madness.

Produced through special arrangement with Dramatist Play Service, Inc.

Audition packets will be available online at www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com, the Spanish Trail Playhouse office and the Washington County Public Library. To inquire about a certain role or about volunteering or with other questions pertaining to production, please email spanishtrailplayhouse@gmail.com.