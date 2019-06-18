Early morning traffic stop nets drug arrest

HOLMES COUNTY – A DeFuniak Springs man is facing multiple felony drugs charges following a traffic stop during the early morning hours of Saturday, June 15.

A Holmes County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted the stop shortly after 1 a.m. while monitoring traffic in the area of Highway 79 and Highway 2 and made contact with the driver, 44-year-old Bobby Lee Dukes of DeFuniak Springs.

During the course of contact, the deputy asked Dukes to step out of the vehicle, at which time the deputy observed two pills lying on the seat. When asked what kind of pills they were, Dukes told the deputy there weren’t any pills in the vehicle before attempting to reach for the pills in question.

Dukes initially ignored the deputy’s verbal commands to not reach for the pills but complied after he was physically removed from the vehicle, subdued, and secured in the deputy’s patrol car.

A search of the vehicle further yielded a baggie of methamphetamine, a container that held a substance which later field-tested positive for cocaine, and a glass pipe.

In addition to receiving traffic-related citations, Dukes was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of scheduled drugs without a prescription (Lortab), possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence.