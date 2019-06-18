Casey obit

Mr. Billy Ray Casey, age 81, of Ebro, Florida, passed away June 17, 2019 at his home. He was born March 4, 1938 in Ebro, Florida, to the late Dan and Dezzie Casey.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Casey was preceded in death by one son, Joseph T. Casey and a brother, Roy Casey.

Mr. Casey is survived by his wife of 60 and a half years, Jessie Scott Casey of Ebro, FL; a son, Danny Casey and wife Vicky of Caryville, FL, and a daughter, Margaret Coleman and husband Kevin of Ebro, FL; six grandchildren, Klayton Coleman, Kyle Coleman, Kristina Anderson, Evan Casey & wife Merissa, Larry Brasher and wife Elisa and Sharita Brasher; eight great-grandchildren, Raylee, Addison, Madilyn, Lexi, Blane, Kaiden, Isabel, Coleman; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, June 20, 2019, at The Sanctuary Assembly of God Church with Rev. Lloyd Lykins and Rev. Steven Carter officiating. Interment will follow in the Ebro Community Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Wednesday at The Sanctuary Church.