Snell obit

Vickie L. Snell, age 68, of Chipley, FL, passed from this life on Monday, June 11, 2019 at Flowers Hospital. She was born on August 31, 1950 in Hanover, PA, to the late Charles and Lucile (Lippy) Benchoff.

She is preceded in death by her son, Richard Reynolds, brother, Dale Lippy.

Survivors include, her husband, Jerry Snell of Chipley, FL, one son, Mark Reynolds of Chipley, FL, three grandchildren, Brooke Reynolds, Madison Page Carter, Corey Reynolds, one great grandchild, Damon Robinson.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL, is in charge of arrangements.

