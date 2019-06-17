Gas price update

Florida gas prices have fallen 7.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.47/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 8,237 stations. Gas prices in Florida are 16.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 27.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Florida is priced at $2.18/g today while the most expensive is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.01/g. The lowest price in the state today is $2.18/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.01/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.92/g while the most expensive is $5.89/g, a difference of $3.97/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.67/g today. The national average is down 19.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 22.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Florida and the national average going back a decade:

June 17, 2018: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

June 17, 2017: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

June 17, 2016: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

June 17, 2015: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)

June 17, 2014: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

June 17, 2013: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.61/g)

June 17, 2012: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

June 17, 2011: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

June 17, 2010: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)

June 17, 2009: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

“For the sixth straight week, gasoline prices have declined nationally, a feat not often seen heading into the prime of summer driving season. It was a perfect week with every state seeing average gas prices decline versus last Sunday as stations continued to pass along the lower replacement cost as oil prices remain under considerable selling pressure, even after last week’s attack on two oil tankers which caused not much more than the oil market to blink,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Gas prices have been and will be unaffected by last weeks’ oil tanker attack and we’re highly likely to see the national average decline for its seventh straight week barring any curve balls. For some states like California, Illinois and Ohio, the party may partially end in just two weeks as those states prepare to raise gasoline taxes a noticeable amount, sending their gas prices higher just in time for July 4. For the rest of us, not only can we celebrate the holiday with fireworks, but celebrate the falling prices heading into it. Not a bad summer to be hitting the road as Americans are spending nearly $100 million less every day on gasoline than a year ago.”