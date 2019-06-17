BCF keeps “Gospel Above All” at Southern Baptist Convention

On June 7, a group of faculty and staff from The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville travelled to Birmingham, Alabama, to represent the college at the Southern Baptist Convention and Pastor’s Conference held on June 9-12. Throughout the week, college representatives provided information to prospective students and greeted alumni, friends, and messengers at the BCF exhibit booth.

In addition to the excellent representation of the college at the exhibit booth, BCF was equally well-represented in SBC leadership and involvement. The BCF exhibit booth was visited by over 100 alumni and friends of the college with countless others present at the convention as messengers. Multiple BCF graduates held leadership positions including BCF Registrar Stephanie Orr serving as the Chair of the Tellers Committee. According to Baptist Press, in his March 4 announcement, SBC President J.D. Greear stated, “I could not be more pleased to have Stephanie Orr as our chair for the Tellers Committee. I personally know of students whose lives she has impacted in her role as the registrar for The Baptist College of Florida who are now at our church and have been a huge blessing to us. She and her husband Mike have served our convention faithfully for years and I’m confident that her leadership will be an invaluable asset to Southern Baptists in this role.”

Additionally, BCF was well-represented during the nomination portion of the convention. Two BCF alumni nominated prospective officers for election. Micah Fries (2001), Pastor of Brainerd Baptist Church in Chattanooga, Tennessee, nominated Noe Garcia who was elected as Second Vice President of the SBC. Two-time BCF graduate Mike Orr, Pastor of First Baptist Church of Chipley Florida, nominated BCF alumnus Eddie Eaton (2012), Pastor of Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church in North Carolina as SBC Recording Secretary.

Messengers at the convention included BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen, First Lady Ruth Ann, faculty, staff, and students. As these messengers cast their votes, they represented their churches and their college well, with the SBC voting on historic motions and amendments. “The focus of the 2019 Southern Baptist Convention meeting in Birmingham, Alabama, was set on the topics of sexual abuse and racial reconciliation,” stated Kinchen. “While many folks far more scholarly than I will dissect and present all of the things that happened, I am convinced that Southern Baptists voted overwhelmingly to be actively Christian in the manner in which we treat all people. While that assessment may seem to be a little simplistic, it is one with which I can live with great hope and expectation. If we will trust God and each other, we will be salt and light in this very needy world. I am convinced that we will do exactly that.”

Embracing the 2019 SBC theme, “Gospel Above All” BCF continues to offer regionally accredited, affordable undergraduate and graduate degrees uniquely designed to prepare graduates for a lifetime of service to the Lord and “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word.®”

