Mr. Ralph H. ‘Joe’ Day, age 74, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away June 14, 2019 at his home.

He was born April 27, 1945 in Bonifay, Florida, to the late Ralph Horace Day and Marie Hughes Day.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by one son, Joey Alan Day and six siblings, Ruby Whitaker, Ruth Shehane, Horace Day, Gilbert Day, Tony Day and Jack Day.

Joe is survived by his wife of 52 and a half years, Linda Day of Bonifay, FL; one son, Jody Day and wife Jennifer of Bonifay, FL; one daughter, Sheryl Day of Bonifay, FL; three grandchildren, Adam Hickman and wife Shyloe, Mason Carnley and wife Amber and Megan Day; three great-grandchildren, Madison Hickman, Ashley Hickman and Emily Hickman; four sisters, Sue Andrews of Bonifay, FL, Katy White of Bonifay, FL, Geraldine Ward of Fort Walton Beach, FL, and Inez Wilcox of Bonifay, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, June 17, 2019, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Chance, Rev. Ike Steverson and Rev. Ed Bell officiating. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10-11 AM at Peel Funeral Home.