Carswell obit

Ronnie Howard Carswell, age 53, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Flowers Hospital.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 15, from 1:00 to 2:30 pm with services to immediately follow at 2:30 pm at James & Lipford Funeral Home. Bro. David Roland will be officiating. Interment will follow at the Marvin Chapel Cemetery, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Ronnie was born February 22, 1966 in Graceville, FL. He is the son of the late Mr & Mrs James (Merdis) Carswell. He was a 1985 graduate of Graceville High School. He was employed at Graceville Oil Company a number of years before becoming a Correctional Officer with the State of FL, Department of Corrections since 2000.

He was proceeded in death by his parents James (Merdis) Carswell and Yvonne B. Carswell and his twin siblings, James & Jane Carswell.

Ronnie is survived by his brother, Ricky (Judy) Carswell of Merritt Island, FL, his sister, Tamie (Greg) Keller of Slocomb, AL, nieces, Melissa (Jerrad) Williams, Christy (Rusty) Woodham and Lauren (David ) Roland, nephews, Jamie (Amber) Carswell, Jared (Stacey) Carswell, Brandon Keller, and Cody Carswell, several great nieces and nephews.