Argument leads to felony drug charge

An argument over a tractor battery has landed a Washington County man back in jail on another felony drug charge.

On Sunday, June 9th, just before noon, WCSO deputies responded to reports of a verbal altercation and possible theft on River Road in Caryville. The complainant advised deputies that his son, and his nephew who was later identified as 31-year-old Jesse Dixon Hall, had taken the battery from his tractor without his permission and he wanted it returned.

During the initial investigation, deputies determined a theft had not occurred, however, when asking Hall if he had any weapons or illegal substances on him, Hall advised deputies he was not sure if he had meth on him or if he had left it at home.

Hall was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail, where he was booked on one count of possession of methamphetamine. At the time of his arrest, Hall was out on bond for unrelated drug charges, which stemmed from a case from earlier this year.