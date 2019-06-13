Florea Pettis Seiffert, 79, of Georgetown, GA, passed away June 12, 2019 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, AL.

She was born January 15, 1940 in Washington Co. to Tolbert and Annie Kirkland Pettis. She was a homemaker and attended Wausau Assembly of God Church.

She is survived by her son, Billy Seiffert (Joan) of Chipley, FL; two daughters: Mary Bennett (Sonny) of Georgetown, GA, Florence Patnode (Ron) of Lynn Haven, FL; brothers: Quincy Pettis (Penny) of Wausau, FL, Allen Pettis (Penny) of Wausau, FL, Raymond Pettis (Voncile) of Panama City, FL; sisters: Margaret Locke (Doodle) of Wausau, FL, Clerea Hodges (Bob) of Marianna, FL, Judy Carter of Wausau, FL; six grandchildren: Crystal, Marcy, Cameron, Michael, Paul, John; 11 great grandchildren: Hayley, Trace, Emery, Lexy, Adrian, Garrett, Caroline, Kendal, Alyssa, AJ and Becca.

Funeral services will be held 11AM Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Wausau Assembly of God Church with Revs. Danny Burns and Matt Helms officiating. Burial will follow in Barfield Cemetery with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, FL directing.

Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Wausau Assembly of God Church.