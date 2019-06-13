Merritt obit

Mrs. Frances Skipper Merritt, 81, of the Noma Community, Bonifay, Florida, passed away at her residence surrounded by her loving family on Monday, June 10, 2019.

A home-going service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Noma Assembly of God Church with Bro. Clyde Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Noma Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

In lieu of flowers family request memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

Family will received friends at Noma Assembly of God Church Wednesday, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Mrs. Frances was born in Gordon, AL, on May 20, 1938 to the late George Glover Skipper and Anne Elizabeth Dickens Skipper. Mrs. Frances along with her husband Paul, owned and operated Saniko Sanitation for a number of years before retiring. She loved spending time with all her family and cooking for them. She was a long time member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter #129 Marianna, FL, and Noma Assembly of God Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Paul E. Merritt.

She is survived by ten children: Tommy (Pam) Merritt, Dothan, AL, Martha (Tony) Dodd, Graceville, Gene (Sandi) Watson, Slocomb, AL, Dwayne (Glenda) Watson, Bonifay, Timothy (Nancianne) Watson, Graceville, Mark (Fran) Merritt, Denver, CO, Tony (Susan) Watson, Noma, Tony (Dawn) Merritt, Slocomb, Alesia (Johnny) Ryken, Slocomb, Candace (Noah) Nelson, Noma; two brothers Buddy (Mary) Skipper, Noma,

Terry Skipper, Noma; great aunt Grace Rathel, Bascom, FL; 27 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.