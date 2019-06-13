Elmore obit

Vender Lamar Elmore, 78, of Geneva, AL, formerly of Noma Community, Bonifay, FL, passed away Friday. June 7, 2019.

Lamar was born in Noma on November 14, 1940 to the late Clarence and Vertie Corbitt Elmore. A U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, Lamar was an electrician for many years and a member of Noma Baptist Church.

A home-going service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Noma Baptist Church with Bro. Don Irwin officiating. Burial will follow in Noma Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at Noma Baptist Church, Saturday, 10 a.m. until time of service.

Preceded in death by his parents, one brother Ronald Elmore and one sister Linda Ennis.

Survived by four children: Susie Robbins, Bryan Lamar Elmore, Jason Ellison, Mary Jennifer “Sissy” Johnson; one brother, Wayne Elmore (Connie); one sister, Connie Fortune; six grandchildren: Shelby Robbins, Sara Robbins, Major Ellison, Marshal Ellison, Christopher Austin Johnson, Mary Kaitlyn Johnson; two great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.