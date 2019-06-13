Construction zone traffic stop ends in drug arrest

A vehicle speeding through a construction zone on State Road 77 in Chipley resulted in the arrest of two individuals after the vehicle was stopped by a Washington County Sheriff’s K9 unit last Saturday.

Around noon, June 8th, a white Toyota sedan was stopped, near Watford Circle, after a deputy clocked the vehicle traveling more than 30 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

During the stop, K9 Kash was deployed and alerted to narcotics being present in the vehicle. Deputies then discovered a passenger, identified as 28-year-old Alexandria Walker of Lynn Haven, was in possession of three bags of heroin.

Walker, and a second passenger, 28-year-old Robert Harvis of Panama City, were taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail. Harvis had an outstanding warrant out of Bay County.

Walker is facing one count of possession of heroin.