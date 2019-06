Sid Folsom, 66, of Marianna died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at his home.

Born in Valparaiso, FL, Mr. Folsom was a long time resident of Marianna, Jackson County. He was retired from Chipola College.

Funeral services will be at 7 pm Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Maddox Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 6 pm until funeral time Thursday at Maddox Chapel.