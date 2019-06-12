Faith in Recovery event set for June 21

BONIFAY – Holmes County Sheriff John Tate has once again partnered with Florida Department of Children and Families 14th Circuit System of Care to present “Faith in Recovery,” a community event geared at bringing law enforcement and members of both the professional and faith-based communities together to build a recovery-oriented system of care.

The event will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, June 21 at The Place Downtown (the old skating rink), located at 497 St. Johns Road in Bonifay with live music provided by local band “Sake of One.”

The event’s guest speaker will be Kevin Warren.

Warren, who serves as Executive Director of One Voice IMPACCT and CEO of The LIFE Group, overcame flunking out of college, addiction, and homelessness and used those experiences to develop a variety of coping and recovery methods aimed at cultivating addiction recovery and bridging gaps.

Now an author, husband, and father, Warren has dedicated his life to provide social and emotional learning rooted in Trauma-Informed Care Solutions and is sought after to help develop and grow programs for both youth and adults through programs and organizations such as Department of Children and Families Substance Abuse & Mental Health, the Alliance on Mental Illness, Department of Juvenile Justice, Florida Coalition for Children, and the federal TRIO programs.

Faith in Recovery brings together law enforcement, faith-based organizations, businesses, and other members of the community in a united effort to provide recovery education and resources.

“Nearly everyone knows someone battling addiction,” says Sheriff Tate, “and while law enforcement strives to arrest those who sell illicit drugs, the key component of helping facilitate a strong system of support and recovery for those trying to overcome addiction cannot be overlooked.”

A meal will be provided, and participants can also expect recovery-related vendors and door prizes.

If you or someone you know is looking for support and/or resources to overcome addiction – or if you would like to help provide support or resources – we encourage you to come out to Faith in Recovery.

For more information, or to make a door prize donation, contact Missy Lee at 850-251-7350 or by emailing: Mylisa.lee@myflfamilies.com.

A MESSAGE FROM SHERIFF JOHN TATE REGARDING FAITH IN RECOVERY

It has long been my mission to make Holmes County a safer place to work, live, and raise children.

Part of that duty includes addressing the drug problem in our community – but that in itself isn’t just about making arrests. It’s chiefly about helping those battling addiction find the help they need to make a complete and lasting recovery and about restoring families.

Addiction does not discriminate. It does not care about age, race, social or economic status. It isn’t just a law enforcement issue, either; it’s a community issue, one we can fight together by supporting those seeking a way out of the dark and destructive path of substance abuse.

From access to rehabilitation to educational programs and peer groups, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office has many pathways in place at Holmes County Jail that can help those struggling with addiction find recovery and go on to live a productive and fulfilling addiction-free life.

And while not everyone finds success in their first or even subsequent attempts to recover, it’s important to note that many do – and if even one life can be restored, then it’s worth the work on the part of the individual, HCSO, and our partners in the recovery effort.

But we also urge those with addiction to seek help before they find themselves in jail.

That is why we encourage the community to join us in our annual Faith in Recovery event, set to take place at 6 p.m., Friday, June 21, at The Place Downtown (the old skating rink), located at 497 St. Johns Road in Bonifay.

Not only do we invite those battling addiction to attend to seek help, we also invite parents, grandparents, spouses, children – anyone who may be discouraged by that battle – to come hear the stories of success, learn about recovery resources, and to know that they are not alone.