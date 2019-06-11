Students recognized at School Board meeting

Elijah Hooks, a participant in the Florida House Page and Messenger Program, was recognized at Monday night’s meeting of the Washington County School Board. The program was a week-long event for students from across the state of Florida. Elijah’s duties were to deliver mail and assist the Representatives on the House Floor. While participating in the program he met many prominent representatives and political figures of the State of Florida. Elijah will also serve as a delegate for the American Legion Boys State Program this summer. This is a week-long political camp hosted at FSU. Over 500 boys from all around the state are chosen, and Elijah will be the only delegate representing Washington County.

Chartwells presented a $10,000 check … $5,000 for scholarships and $5,000 for the Washington County Food Program. Students receiving a $500 scholarship included the following.

Chipley High School: Connor Barrett, Kathryn Burdeshaw, Dylan Mockridge, Rose Romanillos, Jackson Swearingen.

Vernon High School: Timothy York, Sarah Smith, Shanaray Sheffield, Johnathan Adams, Demetrious Walston.

The following consent items were approved:

1. Approval to pay monthly bills; Approval of the Financial Report and Budget Amendments

2. Approval of Minutes (May 13 Regular Board Meeting)

3. Approval of Volunteers

4. Approval of District office Xerox lease agreement

5. Approval of 2019-­2020 Articulation Agreement between the Washington County School Board and the Jackson County School Board

6. Approval of out ­of state travel for Mr. Ernie Zorn, to Biloxi, MS for COE Conference on July 10­12, 2019

7. Approval of Memorandum of Understanding for AGE between CareerSource Chipola and FPTC

8. Approval of FPTC 2019­-2020 Course Catalog and Student Handbook

9. Approval of contract with Cassie Riley

10. Approval of SHI purchase for Microsoft License

11. Approval to award RFP#19­-08, Food Services Bid and Contract to Chartwells

12. Approval of new job description for additional teaching unit, High School Career Counselor­ Grant Funded

13. Approval of Permission to Use the 2018­-19 Salary Schedule

14. Approval of out of state travel for Vernon High School FBLA to New Orleans, LA on June 23­-15, 2019

15. Approval of Use of Committed Funds

16. Approval of contract with Gabriel Roeder, Smith & Company

17. Approval of Extension Lawn Service Contract

18. Approval to pay 2019­-2020 Florida Association of District School Superintendents (FADSS) membership dues

19. Approval of Cooperative Service Agreement with FSU

20. Approval of disposal of property

21. Approval of Memorandum of Understanding between FPTC & FDLE for testing services

22. Approval of salary extension for Mike Park, OPS employee

23. Approval of Kyle Newsom to serve as member of the Washington County Planning Commission

24. Approval of out of state travel for VHS boys basketball to the annual Team Basketball Camp in Auburn, AL on June 19-20, 2019

The following personnel items were approved:

District: resignation of Alicia Clemmons, CHS Assistant Principal; employment of Alicia Clemmons as Principal of CHS; employment of Thomas Horne as Assistant Principal of CHS; retirement of Betty JoAn Peterson, food service; employment of Kristy Calloway, receptionist/secretary; 70 summer hours for Sam Cox, teacher on special assignment at WISE

Chipley High School: level change for April Patterson, secretary; employment of JROTC Senior Army Instructor, Lieutenant Colonel Gregory J. Cole; summer hours for Leola Brock, guidance counselor; employment of Rochelle Summerwell for summer school teacher; transfer of Jerome Godwin from WISE

Florida Panhandle Technical College: employment of Christopher Parrish, welding instructor

Kate Smith Elementary: resignation of Dani Miller, teacher; employment of Katelyn King, teacher; employment of Amy Chestnut, teacher; employment of Tara Finn, teacher; employment of Chandler Braxton, teacher; leave of absence for Kelli Messer, teacher; leave of absence for Katherine Waller, teacher; instructional personnel; rescind employment of Deborah Mazur, bookkeeper; resignation of Alta Pettis, paraprofessional; employment of Alta Pettis, bookkeeper; non-instructional personnel; resignation of Katie Jenkins, teacher; resignation of Elizabeth Nelson, teacher

Okeechobee: resignation of Kerry Maggard, teacher

Roulhac Middle School: instructional personnel; employment of Pamela Danielle Miller, teacher

Vernon Elementary School: instructional personnel; 35 summer hours for Kaye Haddock, guidance counselor; retirement of George Hutton, teacher

Vernon High School: employment of Erica Johnson, teacher; Kodi Russ, summer school substitute; annual instructional personnel of Laurie Simmons; 75 summer hours for Lee Richards, guidance counselor

Vernon Middle School: resignation of Daniel Lee, teacher; resignation of Tammy Bonner, paraprofessional; out of field teacher, Connie Stufflestreet

W.A.V.E.: resignation of Kristy Calloway, receptionist/bookkeeper; resignation of Melissa Stewart, paraprofessional; employment of Melissa Stewart, data entry/bookkeeper

The following workshops/meetings were scheduled:

June 17, 4:30 p.m., workshop for Florida Panhandle Technical College

June 27, 3 p.m., budget workshop and special board meeting

July 22, 4 p.m., special meeting to approve the tentative millage and budget for advertising

July 29, 5:05 p.m., budget hearing to adopt the tentative millage and budget for fiscal year 2019-2020

September 9, 5:05 p.m., budget hearing to adopt the final millage and budget for fiscal year 2019-2020