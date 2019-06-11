Douglas obit

Ms. Lela Marie Douglas, age 68 of Campbellton, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday June 08, 2019, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL.

She was born in Haddock, Georgia, on July 01, 1950 to the late Nelson Balkcom and Mildred Choates. She was a member of the Holy Temple Church of Campbellton, FL.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Hinson Cemetery in Graceville, FL.

Ms. Douglas is survived by her husband, Milton Douglas, Sr. of Campbellton, five daughters: April Martin (David) of Manassas, VA, Angelia Sakyz-Agyekum (Owusu) of Ft. Myers, FL, Rachael Douglas of Jacksonville, FL, LaChrista Douglas of Campbellton, FL, and Marieta Collins (Deronne) of Ft. Hood, TX; six sons: Milton Douglas, Jr. (Angela) of Atlanta, GA, Erick Douglas (Teresa) of Ft. Meade, MD, Michael Douglas of Tallahassee, FL, Alton Douglas of Jacksonville, FL, Jamie Douglas of Campbellton, FL, and Keith Douglas of Graceville, FL; one brother, Theodore Balkcom of Millegeville, GA; three sisters: Dotsie Patterson, Beautie Liggins and Inez Sanford, all of Millegeville, GA; 19 grandchildren, five great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.