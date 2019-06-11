Baldry obit

Robert H. Baldry, age 56 of Chipley, passed from this life on June 9, 2019 at his home.

Bob was born on November 2, 1962 in Pinellas County, Florida, to David and Cissi McCreary Baldry. He had lived in the Washington County area for 30+ years, coming from Hudson, Florida. He was a building contractor who left his mark with many beautiful houses scattered throughout the Florida Panhandle. Bob was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt. He found his greatest joy in his family, whom he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents: David and Cissi Baldry; daughter: Rebecca Rae “Becky” Baldry.

He is survived by his daughter, Karri Park and husband Michael of Chipley, Florida; son: Robert Baldry of Chipley, Florida; sister: Melinda Riley of Wausau, Florida; significant other: Pat Kent of Chipley, Florida; nephew: Jake Riley of Wausau, Florida; two grandchildren: Kadence Park, Maci Park.

Funeral services will be held 1P.M. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Grace and Glory Worship Center in Chipley, Florida, with Rev. Ronnie Gene Hagan officiating. Interment will follow in Wachob Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the National Houndsmen Association.