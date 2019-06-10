Miller obit

Alton Henry Miller, age 75, of Vernon, FL, passed from this life on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

He was born on September 12, 1943 in Highlands, TX to the late Henry and Ella (Bell) Miller.

Alton was a veteran serving our country in the United States Navy.

He is survived by his loving wife, Norma (Ferreira) Miller of Vernon, FL, three sons, Alton Wayne Miller, Marlin Gene Miller and Michael Shane Miller, one sister, Caroline Kemp.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL, in charge of arrangements.

