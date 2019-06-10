Meeks obit

Rebekah “Danielle” Meeks, 24, of Colquitt, GA, died May 23, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Bainbridge, GA.

She was born at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, FL, on November 1, 1994.

Danielle is survived by her parents, James Earl Meeks and Brenda Gale Meeks of Marianna, FL; sister, Amber Diane Roedel of North Carolina; three nephews, Aidan James Meeks, Jayce Eric Meeks of Marianna and Rylie Schwechten of North Carolina; grandmother, Karon Sue Meeks of Marianna. She is also survived by her fiancé, Aaron Bryan Emerson and their two year old son, Aaron Bryan Emerson Jr.

A memorial service will be 1 P.M. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family request to bring a plant or tree to be planted in her memory.

The family would like to thank everyone for all the love and prayers during this difficult time.