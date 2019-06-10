Local Boy Scouts to hold flag retirement ceremony

Local Boy Scout Troop to hold U.S. Flag Retirement Ceremony on Friday, June 14 (Flag Day), at 6:30 p.m. on the grounds of Blue Lake Baptist Church.

Boy Scout Troop 39 invites the public to attend and participate in a Flag Retirement ceremony on Flag Day, June 14. Approximately 50 tattered, faded, and otherwise damaged flags that have already been gathered will be properly and ceremonially retired that evening in accordance with the applicable U. S. Code regarding Flag Etiquette.

Many of the flags will be retired in honor or memory of specific U.S. Military Veterans or Active-Duty personnel. The public is invited to attend and submit additional names of veterans for whom they would like a flag retired in the veteran’s honor or memory. If desired, the person submitting the name will be invited to assist the actual retirement process of that particular flag. Those desiring it will then later receive a commemorative document acknowledging the retirement.

Persons attending may also bring additional flags needing retirement.

Troop 39 is now chartered to Blue Lake Baptist Church and has a history of over 70 years of outdoor adventure, character development, and leadership training to youth in the Chipley area. The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law.

“Blue Lake Baptist is honored to charter this Boy Scout Troop as part of our church’s ministry to the families of our community,” says Rev. Richard Smelser, the pastor of Blue Lake and a Scout parent. Blue Lake Baptist Church facilities are located at 1405 Blue Lake Road, Chipley, FL, 32428.

For more information about the Flag Retirement or the Troop contact the Scoutmaster: Ted Spangenberg, Jr. (850) 638-1190.