Hewett obit

Mary Alice Hewett passed away peacefully in Leesville, Louisiana, on June 6, 2019.

She was born October 16, 1929 in Bascom, Florida, and was the eldest child of Katie Mae Allen and Alfred S. Hart. She married Aubrey J. Hewett on August 11, 1949. Mary retired from Civil Service where she helped serve soldiers and their families. She has always donated to needy charities.

She is survived by siblings, Vera Basford, Beth Pender, James Hart (Shirley); children, Pat Lanier (Roy), Danny Hewett, Glenda Babauta (John), Jackie Korb, Gary Hewett, Debra Watkins (Willie); 24 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 13 great great grandchildren. She will be missed by many.

Graveside funeral services will be Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5-7 p.m.at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.