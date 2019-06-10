Butler obit

Blannie A. Butler, age 81, of Chipley, FL, passed from this life on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Washington Nursing and Rehab Center in Chipley.

She was born on May 24, 1937 in Freeport, FL to the late Robert and Matilda (Bedsole) Adkins.

Blannie was a devoted and loving wife of 65 years and a foster mother for 36 years.

She is survived by her loving husband, Henry Butler of Chipley, FL, loving mother of, John Butler and wife Sandy, Kenneth Butler and wife Katie, Pam Redmon and Vicky Butler, grandchildren, Elisha Butler, Keri Butler, Ashley Sheehan, Misty Boyd, Karen Martin, Casey Boyd, Ava Butler, Caleb Butler, Jackson Butler, Rita Shelby, 13 great grandchildren and numerous great great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends for Visitation on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Brown Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Brown Funeral Home with Reverend Jimmy Herald officiating. Interment will follow at Barfield Cemetery.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.