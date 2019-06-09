Laster obit

Mr. Jesse James Laster, Sr., age 67, of Graceville, FL, went home to be with the Lord on June 7, 2019, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

He is survived by his wife, Marylynn Laster; his children: James Laster (Jennifer), Darnell Laster (Kadene), Tim Laster (Beatrice), Jesse James Laster, Jr. (Rodricka), Antwon Laster and Tony Tyrone Laster; stepchildren: Devon Knox and Nikki Knox; siblings: Robert Laster, Johnny Laster (Doris), Chester Laster (Evella), Elease Dixon (Ernest), Frank J. Laster (Cynthia), Jerry Laster (Christy), Donna Hayes (Edward) and Bernard Laster; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 3-6 PM, Friday, June 14, 2019, in the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, Florida.

Celebration of life will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, June 15, 2019 from the sanctuary of New Easter Missionary Baptist Church in Graceville, FL with the Reverend Earnest T. Parker, pastor and Elder James M. Bighem, eulogist.

Mr. Laster will be laid to rest in the Graceville Community Cemetery in Graceville, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.