Middlebrooks obit

Joseph Crittenden Middlebrooks, Jr., 86 died on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

He was born on Saturday, February 25, 1933 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was the son of the late Joseph Crittenden Middlebrooks, Sr. & Josephine Maine Brown Middlebrooks.

He is preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Drew Middlebrooks, “Kenny,” his sisters, Louise Murray, Ruth Pfaffl and Evelyn Snaidman.

Surviving is his wife of 66 years, Myra Jacqueline Miller Middlebrooks, sons, Joey Middlebrooks and wife Suzette of Bonifay, Bobby Middlebrooks of Bonifay, and daughter Tammy Turnipseed of Bonifay, brother, Fudgie Middlebrooks and wife Sybil of Bonifay, and sister Anna Hall of Chipley. He was the loving papa to Adam Middlebrooks and wife Kim of Graceville, Kenya Merritt and husband Shannon of Graceville, Jacqueline Sims and husband Jamie of Thomasville, Georgia, Tori Singletary and husband Randall of Bonifay, Lindsey Middlebrooks of Bonifay, Logan Middlebrooks of Bonifay, Adam Smith of Panama City, and Taylor Hobbs of North Dakota. He was the loving great grandfather to Mikala Collins, Colby Merritt, Mason Merritt, Caden Middlebrooks, Alyssa (Sissy) Middlebrooks, Samuel Singletary, Kiran Lacayo, Kane Bush, and Eleanor Josephine Sims.

In addition, Joe was a Bonifay fireman for 48 years, Bonifay City Councilman for 35 years, dedicated and loyal citizen to the city of Bonifay, and a US Army Korean War Veteran.

A funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Carmel Assembly of God with the Rev. Tommy Moore, Rev. Ike Steverson & Rev. John Chance officiating. Interment will be in Bonifay Cemetery, Bonifay, FL, with military honors and Sims Funeral Home directing

The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Carmel Assembly of God, , Bonifay, Florida.