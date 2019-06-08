Hewett obit

Mary Alice Hewett passed away peacefully in Leesville, Louisiana, on June 6, 2019.

She was born October 16, 1929 in Bascom, Florida, and was the eldest child of Katie Mae Allen and Alfred S. Hart. She married Aubrey J. Hewett on August 11, 1949. Mary retired from Civil Service where she helped serve soldiers and their families. She has always donated to needy charities.

She is survived by siblings, Vera Basford, Beth Pender, James Hart (Shirley); children, Pat Lanier (Roy), Danny Hewett, Glenda Babauta (John), Jackie Korb, Gary Hewett, Debra Watkins (Willie); 24 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 13 great great grandchildren. She will be missed by many.

Funeral services for Mrs. Mary A. Hewett will be announced by James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.