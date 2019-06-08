English obit

Roy Ray English, age 52 of Bonifay, passed from this life on May 31, 2019.

Roy was born on July 9, 1966 in Bonifay, Florida, to Willie and Edith Cooper English. Roy was an avid fisherman and also enjoyed working in his garden.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Willie and Edith English.

He is survived by his daughter, Edith English of Jonesboro, Georgia; two brothers: Dewayne English and wife Jackie of Panama City, Florida; Billy Wayne English of Ardmore, Oklahoma; three sisters: Genise Cooper and husband Jerry Don of Chipley, Florida; Janice Wood of Spring City, Tennessee; Judy Brantley and husband Alan of Ardmore, Oklahoma; special friend and caregiver Darby Walters of Chipley, Florida; five grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, in charge of arrangements.

The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors, and staff of Emerald Coast Hospice for their compassion while they cared for Mr. English.