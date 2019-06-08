Dicken obit

Tommy Joe Dicken, 46 of Chipley, Florida, died on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at his home in Chipley, Florida.

Born Friday, July 14, 1972 in Logan, Ohio, he was the son of the late Terry Dicken.

Surviving are sons, Justin Dicken of Graceville, FL, and Joshua Dicken of Esto, FL, daughter, Jessica Sellers of Chipley, FL, mother Linda Webb of Brooksville, FL, sisters, Teri Padgett of Eastpoint, FL, and Kimberley Dicken of Huntsville, AL, grandsons, Trey Sellers, Thomas Sellers, Gunner Riedel and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization by cremation with Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.