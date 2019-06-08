Cates obit

MSG Jerry Lee Cates, 76, of Dayton Mountain, TN, passed away Wednesday, June 5th, at Parkridge Medical Center with his daughters by his side.

Jerry was born on November 8, 1942 in Chattanooga, TN. He was 23 year veteran of the United States Army. He also served in the National Guard and Auxiliary Coast Guard.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Bessie Cates, his wife of 53 years, Pearlie Simmons Cates, daughter Tracey Sinclair and a brother, Dwayne Nipper.

He is survived by three daughters, Meredith Revis of Dayton, TN, Josee Hipp of France, and Shannon Cates of Dayton, TN, four brothers, David Williams, Harley Nipper, Terry Nipper & Tim Nipper, all from Tennessee, one sister, Yvonne Galager, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Monday, June 10, 2019 at Shady Grove Baptist Church at 10:00 AM with Rev. Darrell Marshall officiating. Visitation will be one hour before funeral time at 9:00.

Interment will be held at the Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors.

Sims Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.